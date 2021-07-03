When to see the MCN Festival of Motorcycling in Peterborough
Make a date in the diary – the Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling is returning to Peterborough’s East of England Arena this Autumn.
There will be a huge line-up of entertainment, bargains, live music, test rides, live action and so much more.
You can test ride the latest 2021 bikes – hundreds of test rides will be available to try over the weekend; Moped Mayhem returns with its wild racing; The British Mini Bike championship will be showcasing demonstration laps; Extreme Bike battle stunt show will combine BMX, Trials and a high flying FMX show; watch jaw-dropping stunt displays from the best in the business; the Dirt Track Riders Association will be holding a packed round of proper racing. There is also live music and family fun.
Tickets for the event on September 4 and 5 are on sale from www.mcnfestival.com