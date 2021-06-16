When and where to enjoy axe throwing at new Peterborough venue

Adam McCarthy at Angle Axe Throwing

Angle Axe Throwing opens at the PE1 Retail Park near Eye on Saturday.

And the couple behind it - Adam McCarthy and Tiffany Collyer (who also run the city’s Angle Escape Room) say it has already captured people imagination.

It is a simple and fun concept; you book one of the six lanes - or a ranges - for an hour for up to six people. And after a brief introduction for the uninitiated you grab your axes and off you go - aiming to score as many points as possible by throwing them at a target board.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closer to the bullseye, the more points you score. And there are also “killshots” - small target areas worth big points to aim for.

“It is something that is big in America and catching on over here,” said Adam. “There all kinds of axes and tomahawks that people use but we have decided to keep it simple.

“The hatchets we have gone for are quite light, they spin and stick in the board which will be perfect for most people who will probably never have tried it before.”

Angle Axe Throwing will be open seven days a week - 10am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 5pm on Sundays. No experience is needed but an age limit at 12+ has been set.

“We are really looking forward to opening,” Adam added. “After launching the Escape Room we wanted a new venture.

“Axe throwing is something we had tried and enjoyed - and there is a definite crossover of people who do both.