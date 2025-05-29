What's on - including three great tribute shows in Peterborough

A Disney musical on stage, top stand-up comedy and tributes to some musical greats.

The Legend Of Barry White, The Cresset, May 30 Direct from the USA, a critically- acclaimed revue featuring the incredible vocalist William Hicks also known as “the big man with the big voice” Joined on stage by his live band, Soul Unlimited Orchestra and support by the stunning Motown Supreme Dreamgirls.

THE BON JOVI EXPERIENCE at New Theatre, June 1 Immerse yourself in a phenomenal celebration of Bon Jovi’s timeless classics as The Bon Jovi Experience recreates the magic that defined an era with electrifying energy – transporting you back to the heyday of stadium rock.

The Searchers and Hollies Experience at Key Theatre June 1 The ‘Best of Both Worlds` show brings to the stage the iconic magical hits of two of the biggest bands in the 60s and 70s era and features an incredible back catalogue of over 30 hit s performed by the amazing FOD band.

SHED HEAD COMEDY NIGHT at Shed Tap Room, tonight

The increasingly popular monthly comedy show will feature four brilliant upcoming comedians from around the UK – Kevin Daniel, Matthew Williams, Leslie Gold and Roland Gent. Your MC will be Gary Pike.

In the Night Garden Live at New Theatre, May 29

Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends are back in their fun-filled live show Igglepiggle’s Busy Day!

Join Igglepiggle as he looks for his friends in the Night Garden by following their funny sounds until he finds them all! You’ll see all your favourite characters beautifully brought to life with full-size costumes, magical puppets, and enchanting music. This show lasts just under an hour and your little ones will be amazed when they see a very special visit from the amazing flying Pinky Ponk.

Half-term activities at Ferry Meadows until Sunday

There is still time to enjoy outdoor adventures and family activities including on Friday (May 30) Indoor Archery. Unleash your inner Robin Hood or Maid Marian at Nene Outdoors! Sessions are £13 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

BEAUTY and the BEAST, Key Theatre, until Saturday PODS take you into the enchanted world of Broadway’s classic, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, it includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Read the REVIEW

Comedy Club, The Cresset, 30th May The Cresset Comedy Club line-up for May features Jacob Hawley, a multi-award winning stand-up, writer and performer; Award winning comedian Adam Flood, who is a stand-up, writer, actor and (failed) musician. Rory O’Hanlon - a regular face on Irish TV and also a prolific writer, making regular contributions to the Irish Post, Chortle and Hot Press magazine; and finally Deage Paxton, whose acerbic wit, use of non sequitur jokes and unusual performance style have established him on the circuit.

A Real Pain (15) Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre tonight The film follows mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) as they reunite for a tour through Poland to honour their beloved grandmother.

Adventures in Time & Space, Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery until November

One of the largest displays of both restored and surviving props from the Doctor Who series for over a decade, meticulously brought back to life by collectors and special effects technicians.