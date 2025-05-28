Disney musical is a thing of Beauty at the Key Theatre

By Brad Barnes
Published 28th May 2025, 11:01 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 11:26 BST
It's an iconic Disney musical with memorable songs and characters - and Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society did it justice bringing it to the Key Theatre stage last night.

Sarah Lynn and Andrew Whitaker in the title roles were spot on - her A Change In Me and his If I Can't Love Her were highlights.

But it was the big musical numbers with the terrific ensemble - Belle, Gaston, Be Our Guest and Human Again - which really gave the show some oomph.

Andy Lingfield as Gaston, who loved himself almost as much as the giggling Les Filles, was subtly over the top and his sidekick Harvey Jones as LeFou was hilarious.

More humour came from straight-laced Cogsworth (Glen Whitmore), potty Mrs Potts (Amanda Villamayor) complete with chip (George Barry), the temptress Babette (Jessica Carter) and the wonderful Madame de la Grande Bouche (Nikki Fraylich).

The pick of the bunch though was Edward Smith - just excellent as Lumiere.

It's a real fun show that moves along nicely with great costumes, set and music adding to its appeal.

You can see it until Saturday. Tickets at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com

Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31

1. Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31 Photo: PODS

Photo Sales
Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31

2. Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31 Photo: PODS

Photo Sales
Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31

3. Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31 Photo: PODS

Photo Sales
Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31 - Madame de la Grande Bouche

4. Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast at the Key Theatre until May 31 - Madame de la Grande Bouche Photo: PODS

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DisneyBeauty
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice