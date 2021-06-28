What you can see at the spectacular Autofest in Peterborough this weekend

Autofest is coming to East of England Arena this weekend

“We’re back! And, we have a full programme of thrills and entertainment for visitors of all ages and automotive interests,” said event organiser, Mark Needham, staging the show on July 3 and 4 at the East of England Arena.

Held over two days the show gives visitors the chance to take in some mind-blowing cars and really get into the spirit of the lifestyle and culture that surrounds them.

“Everyone has been desperate to get out and enjoy the thrill of a live-action show and we are certainly going to deliver that. There’s entertainment for all ages, cars, trucks, motorbikes, stunts, static displays, trade stands and children’s attractions,” added Mark.

Gates open at 9.30am, with Fast Track Tickets available so visitors don’t miss a single second of it. There will be drifting demonstrations with an opportunity to ride in one of these top competition drift cars as they slide their way around the Live Action Arena created especially for the occasion by No Limits.

The show also features the SuperBike Stunt Show Arena, the Bike Battle Stunt Show and American monster truck rides, as well as two show car halls, outdoor car displays, a remote control drift car track, American lowrider cars, the world-famous Wall of Death, and even two simultaneous stages with live music and entertainment.

Jason Lunn, venue director at the Arena, commented: “It is immensely satisfying to see live events opening at the venue once more, East of England Autofest makes great use of the mixture of facilities we have to offer and should be a great two days for anyone who loves modified vehicles.”

Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/east-of-england-autofest-2021-peterborough-arena-july-3-4-tickets-81958475005

