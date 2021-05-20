What to look out for at Burghley Game and Country Fair

Burghley Game and Country Fair

Taking place in the grounds of Burghley House in Stamford on Saturday, Sunday and Monday (May 29-31) there will be one main show arena with entertaining displays that include a falconry display by the Ben Long Falconry Team, and gundog displays by Paul Makepeace and friends.

Other major attractions include the craft village, chainsaw carving, the food show complete with chef demonstrations, live jazz and great street food.

There’s plenty of country sport to watch or have ago at, whether it be dog displays and competitions in the World of Dogs, the Shooting Village with ATEO air guns, archery and paintball. Across the other side of the lake there’s the fishing village complete with demonstrations on the lake and clay shooting that includes Starshot for those who can remember the TV-based competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burghley Game and Country Fair

The event is open each day from 10am to 6pm and tickets are available on www.burghleygameandcountryfair.co.uk