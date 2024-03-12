Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Water sports hire centre at Ferry Meadows is looking forward to reopening after being forced to close due to flooding.

Nene Outdoors is officially back for the 2024 season on Tuesday (March 12) after being left frustrated by high water levels at the park, caused by torrential rain in recent weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Water sports hire and private launch is available between 11am and 5pm Tuesday to Friday and from 10am to 5pm on weekends.

Most Popular

Nene Outdoors is back open again!

Campsites at Ferry Meadows will also be opening on March 20, just in time for the Easter break.

Passenger boat trips around Overton Lake and down the River Nene are also back every weekend and daily during school holidays.

Open water swimming also kicks off on May 9.

A number of other activities are also planned at Nene Park during the Easter holidays between March 29 and April 14.

Every day activities

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Easter Adventure Trail: Pick up your activity pack and follow our Easter woodland adventure trail! Complete egg-citing games and activities along the way and claim your Easter Egg prize!

- Oak Adventurers Holiday Club: Open from 8th – 12th April at Nene Outdoors in Ferry Meadows, a multi-activity holiday club for 8-13 year olds offers a fantastic opportunity for kids to experience a variety of water and land activities. From kayaking and paddleboarding to climbing and bushcraft. Individual days are £43, or book the whole week and save 20 percent.

- Pay & Play Water sports at Nene Outdoors: Open daily between 11am and 5pm, choose from dragon and swan pedalos, row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes. Book online to avoid the queues.

- Book a camping trip. Enjoy a night or more under canvas on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake. Pitch your own and bell tent campsites are available for families, ideally located in the heart of Ferry Meadows to take advantage of all the exciting activities on offer at Nene Outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Daily Boat Trips: Enjoy a tranquil trip around Overton Lake and onto the River Nene on a electrically-powered passenger boat. The 45 minute pre-bookable trips will depart at regular times each day from the Visitor Centre Jetty. Suitable for all ages, it’s £9 per person, free for under 3s and wheelchair spaces are available.

- Ride the Ferry Meadows Railway: Sit back and enjoy the ride. Trains will be running daily, weather permitting.

Outdoor Adventures

- Tuesday 2 & Thursday 11 April - Climbing Wall

The climbing wall will be back at Nene Outdoors, with sessions running throughout the day. Sessions are £12 per person.

- Thursday 4 & Tuesday 9 April - Archery

Archery sessions are 45 minutes long and take place at Nene Outdoors. Sessions are £12 per person and suitable for ages 8 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Tuesday 8 & Wednesday 9 April - Youth RYA Sailing – Stage 1

This two day beginners course will take you through the basics of dinghy sailing, getting you to a standard where you are able to enjoy the freedom of sailing! All safety equipment, including wetsuits and buoyancy aids are provided. Suitable for 8-15 year olds, £190 per person.

Wildlife Workshops

- Wednesday 3 April - Charming Worms

Come along to find out more about these amazing wriggly creatures and have a go at charming them to the surface, then make a wormery to enjoy at home! Suitable for all ages, it’s £5.50 per child.

- Thursday 4 April - Meeting Magical Mammals

Join a ranger for a walk around the Park to discover all about the small mammals that live there. Voles, mice and shrews may be seen and you’ll learn all about their habitat, diet and identifying features. Suitable for age 5 and over, it’s £5.50 per child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Thursday 4 & Friday 12 April – Heart Decorating Workshops

Embrace this year’s Peterborough Celebrates Festival theme of ‘LOVE’ by crafting colourful, hearts to festoon the festival field in May! To get involved, join us at the free heart decorating workshops from 11am to 3pm, at the wooden hut near the Visitor Centre.

- Tuesday 9 April - Orienteering Challenge

Learn essential skills to follow directions and find your way around a real orienteering route! Suitable for children aged 8-13, it’s £5.50 per child.

- Tuesday 9 April - Treasure Hunt

Explore Ferry Meadows using your super sleuthing skills to work out where the treasure is hidden! Suitable for children aged 4-9, it’s £5.50 per child.

- Wednesday 10 April - Tree-tectives!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover the different trees at Ferry Meadows, gather the evidence like a real detective and complete your very own Tree Encyclopedia. Suitable for children age 5 and over, it’s £5.50 per child.

- Thursday 11 April - Remarkable Romans

Step back in time in this exciting workshop to discover all about the Romans who made their home at Nene Park and build your own Roman catapult. Suitable for children age 7+ and their families, it’s £5.50 per child and £2.50 for adults.

- Friday 12 April - Family Wildlife Boat Trip