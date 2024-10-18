Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 60163 Tornado locomotive will return to heritage railway Nene Valley Railway

The popular locomotive the 60163 Tornado is finally ready to return to the rails and to carry passengers at Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway.

The locomotive, a 21st century steam locomotive which was the first main line steam locomotive built in the UK since 1960, was due to visit NVR over the August Bank Holiday.

This was, however, delayed over fears over the locomotive’s reliability.

Britain's newest main line steam locomotive, the A1 class No 60163 Tornado. PHOTO: PAUL DAVIES.

The Tornado has undergone an extensive overhaul over the past couple of years- which has included the refurbishment and fitting of a new boiler, new tyres and driving wheels, new cylinders, preparation for running on the European Train Control System and many other component replacements.

All issues have now been resolved and the Tornado has been steamed and passed its running exams ahead of passenger running over the next two weekends (October 19-20 and 26-27).

Photo: Andrew Hensley.

In just over 10 years, the engine has continued to impress, hauling Royal Trains and appearing on the big screen in Paddington 2, as well as on numerous television programmes including Top Gear.

The locomotive featured in a 2008 episode of the show in a race from London to Edinburgh between the locomotive, a Vincent Black Shadow motorcycle and a Jaguar XK120. Jeremy Clarkson travelled on board the footplate and helped to stoke the locomotive.

The Tornado is also the fastest steam engine to run since the 1960s.