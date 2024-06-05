WATCH: Finny the Shark arrives in city ahead of Peterborough Cathedral's Monsters of the Sea exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Monsters of the Sea runs at Peterborough Cathedral from July 15 to September 1

The countdown for the major summer exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral is on – with a special guest making waves as he arrived in the city.

Peterborough Cathedral is thrilled to announce the arrival of Finny the Shark, the intrepid mascot for this summer's eagerly anticipated exhibition, Monsters of the Sea.

The exhibition, which opens next month, will see 16 life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern times, on display at the historic cathedral.

Finny The Shark arrives in Peterborough

Finny made a splashing entrance to the city as he arrived by train, and is eagerly gearing up to explore all that Peterborough has to offer.

Finny the Shark will be the star attraction of the Cathedral's summer exhibition, aimed at engaging visitors of all ages with fun and educational activities. The exhibition will feature interactive displays, fascinating marine life facts, and captivating stories about ocean conservation, all brought to life by Finny himself.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Finny to Peterborough Cathedral," said Paul Stainton, Head of Marketing at Peterborough Cathedral. "Finny embodies the excitement and educational spirit of our summer exhibition. We believe Finny will be a fantastic ambassador, helping to inspire and educate our visitors about the wonders of the ocean and the importance of preserving it."

Finny’s adventures will include exploring local landmarks, participating in community events including Peterborough Celebrates where he enjoyed meeting lots of new people and even taking a dip in the Lido!

Visitors to the Monsters of the Sea exhibition can look forward to:

Interactive Displays: Learn about the diverse species that inhabit our oceans and the ecosystems they live in.

Educational Workshops: Hands-on activities designed to teach children and adults alike about marine biology and conservation.

Meet-and-Greet with Finny and Friends: Get a chance to meet Finny in person and snap a memorable photo in one of the sea themed photo booths.

The Monsters of the Sea exhibition, sponsored by ARU Peterborough, runs from 15th July to 1st September, with special events and activities planned throughout the summer.