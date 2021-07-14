Vegan market returns to Peterborough this weekend
Peterborough’s popular vegan market returns to the city this weekend (July 17).
The regularly visiting market last came to the city in May and will return again on Saturday between 10:30am and 4pm in Cathedral Square.
The event will feature up to 35 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.
All of these will be created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.
Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough
We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.
“We also work with many local businesses and can’t wait to give all of these fantastic producers the platform they deserve and introduce them to the wonderful people of Peterborough!”