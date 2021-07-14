Vegan market returns to Peterborough this weekend

Anna Whelan from Riverford Organic Farmers at the Vegan Market in Cathedral Square.

The regularly visiting market last came to the city in May and will return again on Saturday between 10:30am and 4pm in Cathedral Square.

The event will feature up to 35 stalls including a huge variety of vegan street food, artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, ethical clothing and jewellery, arts and crafts and charity stalls.

All of these will be created by a handpicked selection of talented, ethical and sustainable businesses.

Lewis Beresford, Vegan Market Co’s Founder said: “We are so excited to be back in Peterborough

We work hard to find the country’s leading vegan producers, from street food vendors and bakers to ethical clothing and cosmetic producers.