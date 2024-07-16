Two family tickets for Monsters Of The Sea exhibition to be won

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough Cathedral’s new summer exhibition Monsters of the Sea opened this week … and we have two family tickets to give away.

Brought to the city by World Touring Exhibitions (until September 1), the captivating exhibition features life-size animatronic sea creatures spanning from prehistoric eras to modern times, offering visitors an exciting journey through the depths of marine history.

The exhibition promises an immersive experience, transporting visitors into the awe-inspiring world of the ocean's most legendary inhabitants. From the smallest to the largest, each creature is meticulously crafted to the finest detail, and breathed into life using animatronics.

Furthermore, a dynamic schedule of marine-themed events will run alongside the exhibition, offering visitors a wealth of opportunities to delve deeper into the wonders of the sea. From guest lectures to family-friendly workshops, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

To be in with a chance of winning one of two family tickets, simply answer the following question: What is the largest mammal in the sea?

Blue Whale; Great White Shark; or Giant Squid?

Email your answer, along with your name, address, and contact details to [email protected] before 12pm on July 22. Winners will be notified the same day and can then email [email protected] to arrange tickets.