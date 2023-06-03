The 2022 Tour of Cambridgeshire Cycle Race.

Cyclists taking part in the Tour of Cambridgeshire will take to the streets for the final time this weekend (June 3-4).

The festival kicked off on Friday with a charity concert, food fair and cycle expo and will include men’s and women’s road races, a time trial as well as 100, 66 and 50-miles races across Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday’s ride will see riders covering up to 100 miles, with many hoping to qualify for the amateur World Championships taking place in Italy this September.

Saturday's Tour of Cambridgeshire route.

Communities such as Yaxley and Farcet are expected to be affected by cyclists taking to the roads on Sunday with road closures expected throughout the day.

Riders will begin each day from the East of England Showground which will mean a section of Oundle Road/A605 will be closed from 9am to 8pm on Saturday and 8am to 8:15pm on Sunday.

The route will then move on to communities in Alwalton, Chesterton, Morborne, Folksworth and Washingley.

On Sunday, the route passes through communities such as Hampton, Yaxley, Farcet, Woodwalton and Alconbury, which all will experience localised closures.

For all of the details about road closures, visit the Tour of Cambridgeshire website.