Three day Truckfest to roll into Peterborough later this month

Truckfest is always one of the most spectacular events on the Peterborough calendar

The event, one of the biggest in Peterborough’s calendar, will arrive at the East of England Showground on Saturday, August 28, with gates also open over the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Truckfest’s Event Director Bob Limming saidL “Our team have worked tirelessly to make sure we bring you the event you have grown to love over the past 30 years or more.

“We have missed seeing our loyal visitors of Truckfest so much, and we cannot wait to welcome you all back. Whenever we ask our visitors why they come to Truckfest the reply is always the same; ‘we’ve come for the Trucks,’ and we promise you we will still have lots of trucks and lots of family fun for all the family at Truckfest 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We ask you this year to pre-book online and you can do so on the Truckfest website where you will of course enjoy the pre-booking discount. Your advanced ticket will also ensure swifter entry into the event.”

This year the event will include a range of new truck launches, as well as the normal spectacular main arena shows from the ever popular monster trucks.

There will also be an ‘opening ceremony’ on Saturday night, with fireworks and stunt driving on display.