There's spook-tacular fun to be at Peterborough Museum this Halloween

If you are looking for a spooky-thrill this Halloween, it looks like Peterborough Museum has got it covered.
By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Oct 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read
Dare to spend an evening in the museum by candlelight alone? Step inside the city’s most haunted building on the Candlelit Ghost Tour (age 14+) and hear the ghostly stories about the people who have lived and died in Peterborough’s former Victorian hospital.

Be watchful though, there’s no props or trickery, but ghosts have been seen on a regular basis. Who knows what could happen!

Tours take place on October 27, 30 and 31. Tickets: £4 under 16s, £6 adults.

    Join the Halloween Ghost Walk (age 8+) around the city centre. Follow a costumed guide to discover the eerie secrets of Peterborough’s spookiest locations. Feel the chills as you listen closely to the city’s morbid tales and keep a look out for any ghastly apparitions who might appear as they hear their stories being told…

    Tours last 90 mins approximately and take place October 27 and 31. Meet outside the Museum

    Horror Night is the attraction for real thrill-seekers. Taking place on October 28, this is a one-off tour of the museum, accompanied by a guide and complemented by theatrical effects designed to entertain, enthral and scare you.

    Visitors will experience the ghostly realm brought to life, in an experience guaranteed to blur the lines between what is real and what is imagined.

    Tours begin every half hour from 6.30pm – 9pm and last 50 mins approximately. Tickets: £7 under 16s, £9 adults. Not recommended for under 14s

    The Museum also has some new family friendly events for 2023.

    Grab a torch for Museum After Dark and explore the galleries on a torchlight trail and hear spooky stories while enjoying a horrifically-good hot chocolate.

    Entry start times: 6pm, 6.15pm & 6.30pm on October 24 and 26. Tickets: £3 under 16s, £4 adults, £12 families, under-5s free

    Enrol to the Wondrous School of Wizardry with wizard, Erasmus Nettles, and help him complete challenges that will bring the reality and science of magic to life.

    Held 10am – 4pm, October 23-26. Tickets: £3 under 16s, £4 adults, £12 families, under-5s free

    If that wasn’t enough, discover the history of the Victorian Séance on October 29.

    Séances have been used as an attempt by the living to communicate with the dead - and Victorian mediums had various techniques to convince an audience of their skills! Join an experienced medium to find out more about the tools and see how they were used. Enjoy the fun theatrical demonstrations, with some live audience interaction.

    Taking place at 7.30pm & 8.45pm. Tickets are £25 (adults). Booking is essential.

    There is also Priestgate Vaults Tours – the 500-year-old cellars – from October 23-27 at 11am

    Tickets: £3 under 16s, £5 adults, not recommended for under 8s.

    And An Evening at the Priestgate Vaults at 7pm on October 24, 26, 28, 30 and 31. Tickets: £3 under 16s, £5 adults. Not recommended for under 8s. Full details at peterboroughmuseum.org.uk

