The top 14 parks in and around Peterborough according to Tripadvisor as as sun continues to shine in city

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th May 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 11:43 BST
Sunny weather forecast to last into the weekend

With some stunning late spring sunshine arriving in Peterborough over the past week or so – and with it forecast to last into the weekend – there is never a better time to enjoy some of the great green spaces in and around our city.

Meteorologist Trevor Pratt has said the blue skies should remain in Peterborough for the next few days, so pack up a picnic, get the bikes out and explore some of parks and other outdoor activities our area has to offer.

Along with taking the number 1 spot with Ferry Meadows, Nene Park also took spots 5 and 8 – so we have only included Ferry Meadows in this list.

We asked Tripadvisor where the best places ‘Nature & Parks’ were in Peterborough – and this was their top 12 suggestions

Now is the perfect time to grab a cooling ice cream - whoever you are!

1. Top 'Parks and Nature' places in and around Peterborough according to Trip Advisor

Now is the perfect time to grab a cooling ice cream - whoever you are! Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
The number 1 spot was taken by Ferry Meadows. This weekend there is the Peterborough Celebrates Festival taking place at the park - so there will be plenty to enjoy in the sunshine

2. Top 'Parks and Nature' places in and around Peterborough according to Trip Advisor

The number 1 spot was taken by Ferry Meadows. This weekend there is the Peterborough Celebrates Festival taking place at the park - so there will be plenty to enjoy in the sunshine Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Number two on the Trip Advisor list was Railworld - with plenty of train and nature activities for all the family, right in Peterborough city centre

3. Top 'Parks and Nature' places in and around Peterborough according to Trip Advisor

Number two on the Trip Advisor list was Railworld - with plenty of train and nature activities for all the family, right in Peterborough city centre Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Elton Hall came third on the list. The Hall is not open this weekend, with the 2025 opening taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend on May 25. For more information about opening times, visit https://eltonhall.com/

4. Top 'Parks and Nature' places in and around Peterborough according to Trip Advisor

Elton Hall came third on the list. The Hall is not open this weekend, with the 2025 opening taking place over the Bank Holiday weekend on May 25. For more information about opening times, visit https://eltonhall.com/ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:TripAdvisorPeterboroughFerry MeadowsNene Park
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice