Peterborough Weather: What is causing glorious spring sunshine - and how long it will last

Peterborough has been basking in glorious late spring sunshine over the weekend, with temperatures rising and blue skies dominating.

Its been great news for families, who have been able to enjoy some much needed time out in parks and gardens after a cold and wet winter.

The question on everyone’s lips now is how long will it last – and there is good news for most of us, with the sunshine set to last for much of the rest of the week – although there could be a few rain showers ahead.

There has been plenty of blue skies and sunshine in Peterborough - and it looks like it will last until the weekend

Meteorologist Trevor Pratt, from Peterborough Weather Watch, told The Peterborough Telegraph: “The area of Low Pressure to the South West does threaten some sharp showers for our area later today (Monday, May 12) and tomorrow, although still plenty of bright/sunny spells and continuing warm.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) will not be as warm as today, as a subtle shift in the air flow from the North North East is introduced, as a different area of High-Pressure centres to the North/North North West of the UK and becomes the dominant feature.

“A weak/fragmenting Cold front pushes across the area through Wednesday, although still looks like there will be plenty of sunny spells/skies, but temperatures several degrees lower at around 17°C, in that North North East/North East.

"It is likely to be breezy as well, so it will feel much cooler than actual air temperature, particularly when exposed to that breeze.

“Thursday looks much the same, as long as we don't pull in any low cloud from the North East overnight. Friday and the weekend looking similar. Plenty of sunny spells/skies with temperatures again at 17°C or 18°C.”

As for the cause of the sunny weather, Trevor said: “High pressure became established as the main influence on the UK weather, and it oriented to North East of the UK, and in conjunction with an area of Low Pressure to the South West of the UK, this allowed a process called WAA (Warm Air Advection) to feed across the UK, hence the warm/very warm weather that we have had past few days.”