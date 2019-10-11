The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Covers band Children of the Revolution hit the Blue Bell, Werrington, tonight, The Dog House has guest DJ Boca 45 and Pembroke Tenneson will be rocking the boat at Charters on Sunday - just some of the artists in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend.

Friday 11th

Boca 45

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: 23 Reasons.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: GLAM SLAM GLITZ. From 9pm, free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday. Tonight: Children Of The Revolution, one of the biggest and best covers bands in the area!

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB from 9pm playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers.Free admission.

Clubs/DJ

The Dog House cocktail bar, Westgate Arcade: Boca 45 -Eclectic Ballroom bring guest DJ Boca 45 to The Dog House cocktail bar in Westgate Arcade this Friday.

Boca 45 (Scott Hendy) immersed himself in all things Hip Hop from a young age and has been unleashing funky gemstone productions upon the world for years under his various guises.

He formed Dynamo Productions with Portishead’s acclaimed resident Dj Andy Smith in the early 00’s & they found a new place musically, fusing the best elements of HipHop , funk and beats.

The duo quickly picked up a residency at Fabric

live and found themselves taking their new sound across the globe.

Following hot on the heels of Dynamo Productions’ great success, the debut Boca 45 LP Pitch Sounds (2004) was delivered on Manchester’s Grand Central records to huge acclaim. Boca went on to record another 2 full LPs Vertigo Sounds (2006) & Dig Eat Beats Repeat (2015)

There was also a string of vocal collaborations including with “The Heavy” (Ninja Tunes) lead singer Kelvin Swaby.

Boca 45 is also obviously a DJ of some renown having taken to the stage across the world’s clubs and festivals.

.

Charters, Town Bridge: ITMEK with DJS Terry G, Aqua Roots and Andrew (Modshoes) Lindsay will bring you a collective mix of Jamaican sounds from the 60s – 80s. 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Oktoberfest - Traditional German food followed by Disco from AB Entertainment 8.30pm.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 12th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE DIZZY MISS LIZZIES from 9pm playing Beatles and Classic Rock covers, featuring guitar star Gizz Butt. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TRUE 90’s from 9pm. (Top Peterborough 90s tribute band). Free admission.

Charters, Town Bridge: The Deps make their debut at Charters, taking you on a journey through time from the swinging 60s to the present day 10:30pm – late, free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: THE GANGSTERS. From 9pm, free entry.

Spangler’s Country Music Club: A first visit to the Indoor Bowls Club, Burton Street for Julie Dawn . It is 7.30-11.30, £5.50 on the door. More info Jennifer 01733688324.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Off the Record from 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club, Broadway: Splash duo from 8.30pm.

The Palmerston Arms, Oundle Road, Woodston: Frankly My Dear, from 9pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Stealer.

The Cock Inn, Werrington: Night Fuel from 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

Brewery Tap: The Final L’Aristos Revival of 2019. Join Resident DJ Mr Nash & guest DJ’s Otis Roberts & Steve Walsh for an evening of some of the best 80s and 90s Funk, Hip Hop & Reggae help them smash their target of £10,000 for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice £5 entry form 8pm..

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Beer festival

Frothblowers, Werrington: Froth-tober-fest - Selection of specialist German beers on tap, plus very special traditional Oktoberfest imported bottled beers. Plus German BBQ.

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Another Good Times karaoke night.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 13th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Pembroke Tenneson (pictured) - expect a mix of original self penned tunes and popular covers with a twist. Pembroke will be live in the bar from 3pm, free entry – family friendly.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Open Mic night at 6.30pm .

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Line dancing with Natalie from 7pm

Mama Liz’s, North street, Stamford: Pennyless from 4pm-6pm.

Beer festival

Frothblowers, Werrington: Froth-tober-fest - Selection of specialist German beers on tap, plus very special traditional Oktoberfest imported bottled beers. Plus German BBQ.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters’ Monthly Music quiz starts at 6:30pm. Teams of up to 6 battle it out to be crowned this month’s winners. Free entry with a £20 bar prize for the champions

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 14th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Tuesday 15th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 16th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.