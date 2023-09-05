Watch more videos on Shots!

272 Wisbech Squadron Air Training Corp cadets have received new litter pickers and bags from Fenland District Council’s Street Pride initiative to help them with the litter picks they carry out during local events.

The cadets first put the equipment to use during the Wisbech Rock Festival last month.

As well as supporting other events with their efforts, the cadets are hoping to work alongside Wisbech Street Pride group to help tackle litter in key areas of the town.

272 Wisbech Squadron Air Training Corp cadets are presented with new litter pickers.

The equipment will also help cadets with the volunteering element of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme which they’re enrolled in.

Cllr Peter Murphy, the Council’s Portfolio Holder for the Environment, said: “It’s wonderful to see these cadets take pride in their local community and want to join the fight against the scourge of litter in our district.

"New volunteers are always welcome to join our amazing Street Pride groups, or we can always provide equipment like we’ve done with the cadets.”