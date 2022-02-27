Star Party set to return to Peterborough’s Sacrewell Farm

Sacrewell's Star Party is back EMN-160929-170800001

Peterborough Astronomical Society will be setting up their telescopes in the field near the barn so that visitors can look at stars and constellations (weather permitting).

They will also create a planetarium-style talk and walk you through the sky at night, using apps and technology that is available to all.

Doors open at 5.30pm and the event finishes at 9.15pm (last entry at 8pm) with a programme of talks and displays throughout the evening.

Entry costs £6 per adult and children under 16 can visit for free.

The talks:

18:00 – 18:25: Fun facts & Planets – by Keith Townsend.

18:35 – 18:55: Planetarium talk – what’s there to see in the sky in the run up to Spring? – by John Scriven.

19:05 – 19:30: Astro stuff to impress your friends with – by Eric Siecker.

19:40 – 20:05: Fun facts & Planets – by Keith Townsend.

20:15 – 20:35: Planetarium talk – what’s there to see in the sky in the run up to Spring? – by John Scriven.

20:45 – 21:10: Astro stuff to impress your friends with – by Eric Siecker