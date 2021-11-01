Spooky family fun and fireworks on offer at Monster Halloween spectacular in Peterborough

The annual Firework Fantasia will take place at the showground on Saturday, November 6, and this year will also include the Halloween Spooktacular.

The event will include an amazing night of fireworks, food, monster truck rides and fun for all the family.

The spectacular fireworks display will be produced by PYROVISION: who have presented firework spectaculars for the Edinburgh Festival, on the River Thames and even on the top of Buckingham Palace

The annual event takes place on November 6

In addition to all the fun of the fair, visitors will also be able to enjoy Monster truck rides in the giant wheeled Slingshot American Monster truck, while the star visitor to this year’s event will be Shrek.

There will also be a funfair/

Gates opens at 4pm, and visitors are recommended to book early online, Single Adult Ticket costs £10, Single Child Ticket (2-15 years) costs £5 And family tickets (2 adults and

2 children (2-15 years) cost £25. Free parking on site.