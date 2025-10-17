Spooky autumn adventures await this Halloween!

By Brad Barnes
Published 17th Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2025, 10:09 BST
Pumpkin's galore at Sacrewell Farmplaceholder image
Pumpkin's galore at Sacrewell Farm
This October half-term, Sacrewell Farm is inviting families to enjoy a full day of autumn fun – with a delightfully spooky Halloween twist!

Children can take part in the Halloween Trail, visit the Pumpkin Village, enjoy an Eerie Animal Talk, and listen to Treacherous Tales at the Mill.

Families can explore all of Sacrewell’s fantastic facilities, from meeting friendly farm animals and strolling scenic autumn walks to enjoying the extensive outdoor play areas.

Plus, for just £6 per child, they can upgrade the children’s tickets to join the Halloween Trail and choose a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Village before heading to the Carving Room.

“There’s no better place to celebrate the season than Sacrewell,” said Karen Newton, General Manager.

“Here, children can explore, play, and create memories, while families discover everything the farm has to offer. Autumn at Sacrewell is packed with seasonal fun, learning, and adventure, and we’re excited to welcome everyone for a special Halloween experience.”

Meanwhile , from October 25-31 at Flag Fen Archaeology Park there will be a Scarecrow Spooktacular and Pumpkin Picking Adventure.

Plus:

•Wander through the enchanted forest and handpick your perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch.

•Get creative – carve your pumpkin to take home or design a pumpkin scarecrow for our vibrant scarecrow gallery.

•Unleash your inner witch or wizard with a broomstick-making workshop led by Wenzel the Wizard or Whizzy the Witch.

•Brave the spooky scarecrow trail and test your courage in the straw maze

•Unearth mysteries in the dig tent with beastly burials waiting to be discovered.

•Gather in the roundhouse to toast marshmallows over a crackling fire.

