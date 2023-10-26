News you can trust since 1948
Spectacular Huntingdon fireworks display will raise cash for Magpas Air Ambulance

Display starts at 7.30pm
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:34 BST
A spectacular fire work display will raise vital funds for the Magpas Air Ambulance.

The display in Huntingdon takes place tomorrow evening (October 27).

It will take place at Huntingdon Racecourse, with the gates opening at 5pm.

The display will raise money for Magpas and takes place tomorrow
    The main display is planned to take place at around 7.30pm.

    Along with the firework display, which will be set to music, there will be a funfair, DJ and other entertainment.

    Tickets bought online before midnight tonight (October 26) cost £9.50 for adults, £4.50 for children aged 5-12, and £28 for a family ticket.

    Tickets purchased at the gate will cost £15 for adults or £7 for children. There are no family tickets available on the gate, and ticket numbers are limited.

    For more information, visit https://komodoevents.com/events/huntingdon

    Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to attend organised displays this year, and have produced a map listing a number of such events across the county. The map is available by clicking here

