Spectacular Huntingdon fireworks display will raise cash for Magpas Air Ambulance
A spectacular fire work display will raise vital funds for the Magpas Air Ambulance.
The display in Huntingdon takes place tomorrow evening (October 27).
It will take place at Huntingdon Racecourse, with the gates opening at 5pm.
The main display is planned to take place at around 7.30pm.
Along with the firework display, which will be set to music, there will be a funfair, DJ and other entertainment.
Tickets bought online before midnight tonight (October 26) cost £9.50 for adults, £4.50 for children aged 5-12, and £28 for a family ticket.
Tickets purchased at the gate will cost £15 for adults or £7 for children. There are no family tickets available on the gate, and ticket numbers are limited.
For more information, visit https://komodoevents.com/events/huntingdon
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to attend organised displays this year, and have produced a map listing a number of such events across the county. The map is available by clicking here