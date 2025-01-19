Something for all this season at Stamford Arts Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A vibrant and diverse range of live entertainment and activities are on offer for visitors at Stamford Arts Centre, with its Spring programme, which runs from January to April, boasting interactive workshops, comedy shows, poetry, music and theatre performances.

​Younger visitors can enjoy a sensory exploration of the seasons with Persephone on February 20. Ideal for families with babies and toddlers aged 6 months to 3 years, the performance will tell the tale of Persephone and her animal friends as they guide you through the changes in nature.

For older children, the interactive The Mystery of Stamford Arts Centre takes place on April 10. Navigating through secrets and surprises and combining live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt, members of the audience will become detectives for the afternoon.

Family-friendly workshops take place led by Creative Play specialist Hannah Peacock including a Storytelling and Craft Workshop on February 22 followed by an Easter Craft Morning on April 17.

Highlights of the season

The popular Jazz In The Cellar Bar programming continues with performances from Koko Collective on February 7, Dave O’Higgins on March 7 and Me and Mr Jones on April 11.

Fans of Jazz in the Cellar Bar might also recognise the sounds of award-winning jazz vocalist and long time Radio 2 and Jazz FM broadcaster Clare Teal. The Clare Teal 5 on February 21 is an exciting collaboration between Clare and her regular quartet of some of the UK’s finest jazz musicians.

Clare and her band guarantee an evening of inspirational, uplifting music and unbridled entertainment perfect for jazz enthusiasts.

Enjoy a performance of French pianism from Pascal Rogé in the Ballroom on April 12. Pascal Rogé is known for his communicative and expressive performances and, as one of the world’s greatest interpreters of French piano music, will lead an evening saturated with a selection of France’s finest.

Over in the Theatre, Stamford Shoestring Theatre presents a darkly comic depiction of controversial social issues and prejudice seen in Britain. A Taste of Honey explores the friendship, love and hope at the heart of working-class England. See it between March 4 and 8.

The aspiring detectives among us will enjoy Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act with a powerful theatrical evening unfolding. 14 characters will tell the tale, played only by the play’s sole actor Nigel Miles-Thomas.

As well as the regular Pint of Poetry evening held on the last Wednesday of each month in the Gallery Bar, poet Luke Wright returns with a new set of poems that get to grips with the idea of JOY. See a wordsmith at the top of his game on April 11.

Budding poets will also be interested to know the next Stamford Poet Laurate competition will take place in April, with the final taking place on April 30. Details of how enter before the closing date on April 18 are available on the Stamford Arts Centre website.

For full details of upcoming performances and events at Stamford Arts Centre, visit www.stamfordartscentre.com. Call 01780 763 203 or visit the Box Office open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am until 2pm.