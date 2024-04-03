Something BIG is sailing into Peterborough Cathedral this summer
It will be full steam ahead to Peterborough Cathedral this year – as a Yellow Submarine has bought news something big will be arriving in the city’s most famous building in the summer.
The Cathedral has released a video on social media teasing a monster announcement for an event taking place in the summer.
While the details have not been revealed yet, the video features a Yellow Submarine – not too different from the famous Beatles song – scouring the ocean depths and catching sight of huge sharks swimming beneath the waves.
Further clues to what could be coming arrive with the shape of a shark's tail in the ‘B’ of ‘Something Big is Coming This Summer’ announcement, and the shark’s teeth marks ‘eating’ the words as the teaser video ends.
Launching the video, a post on X (Twitter) from the Cathedral said: “This summer......We go bigger, better and deeper as we venture into the depths of the unknown at Peterborough Cathedral!”
Full details of what, exactly, is coming to the Cathedral – and when it is set to arrive – are expected to be announced shortly, with people advised to keep an eye on Peterborough Cathedral’s website and social media channels for further information.