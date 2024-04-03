Something BIG is sailing into Peterborough Cathedral this summer

Cathedral keeping announcement under wraps – but event could make Jaws drop later this year
By Stephen Briggs
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 13:48 BST
It will be full steam ahead to Peterborough Cathedral this year – as a Yellow Submarine has bought news something big will be arriving in the city’s most famous building in the summer.

The Cathedral has released a video on social media teasing a monster announcement for an event taking place in the summer.

While the details have not been revealed yet, the video features a Yellow Submarine – not too different from the famous Beatles song – scouring the ocean depths and catching sight of huge sharks swimming beneath the waves.

    The video has been released by Peterborough Cathedral
    The video has been released by Peterborough Cathedral

    Further clues to what could be coming arrive with the shape of a shark's tail in the ‘B’ of ‘Something Big is Coming This Summer’ announcement, and the shark’s teeth marks ‘eating’ the words as the teaser video ends.

    Launching the video, a post on X (Twitter) from the Cathedral said: “This summer......We go bigger, better and deeper as we venture into the depths of the unknown at Peterborough Cathedral!”

    Full details of what, exactly, is coming to the Cathedral – and when it is set to arrive – are expected to be announced shortly, with people advised to keep an eye on Peterborough Cathedral’s website and social media channels for further information.

