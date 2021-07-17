‘Six weeks of Summer’ fun for the school holidays planned at Nene Park

Ferry Meadows.

The activities will start on Saturday July 24 and will run for six weeks. They have been designed with something in mind for everyone, including everything from a Park Explorer challenge, guided walks, holiday trails, the ‘Big Summer Hunt’, to pond dipping and bug hunts, craft workshops and

bushcraft sessions.

There are also daily watersports pay and play activities at Nene Outdoors and boat trips on Overton Lake.

The full guide of activities is as follows:

Summer-long activities:

- The Big Summer Hunt: Aimed at older children and their families, this is a competition throughout the six week summer holiday, which will see participants busily solving puzzles across Nene Park and having the chance to win exciting weekly prizes and the final main competition prize!

Each Friday, starting from July 23, a new clue will be announced on the trust’s website and social media. These will range from riddles, puzzles or picture clues, which will lead you to a landmark in an area of Nene Park.

-The Park Explore Challenge: Aimed at younger children (5-12 year olds) and their families, a new Park Explorer Challenge will take place each Monday throughout the six-week holiday, starting from Monday July 26. The challenges will take you out to different areas across Nene Park and will involve activities such as puzzles, quizzes and spotter games in each of the different areas.

- Complete a trail at Ferry Meadows: There will be a new trail up around Ferry Meadows every two weeks throughout the summer holidays. Pick up a trail sheet from the Visitor Centre for £1, answer the questions as you walk around the Park and return to the Visitor Centre to claim your prize.

- Pay and Play at Nene Outdoors: Make a splash with a full range of Pay and Play activities on Gunwade Lake, with activities available between 11am and 6.30pm each day. Daily watersports activities include swan pedalos and row boats, stand up paddle boards, kayaks and canoes, dinghies and windsurfing. Buoyancy aids are included with hire and our friendly and experienced members of staff are always on

hand to offer advice and ensure you are safe at all times. You can also hire bikes at Nene Outdoors to explore the wider Park!

- Boat trips: Take a trip around Overton Lake in the new eco passenger boat and enjoy unique views of the lake and the wildlife around Ferry Meadows. Boat trips run regularly at weekends, and daily during the school holidays.

- Camp under the stars: Upgrade your day out at Ferry Meadows to an overnight adventure! Book one of the bell tents on the brand new ‘Lakeview Campsite’ and enjoy an easy camping experience on the peaceful banks of Gunwade Lake. On weekdays during the six weeks of summer, you’ll also be able make an individual booking on a per night basis at ‘The Glade’, our pitch only campsite. Located in the heart of Ferry Meadows, both campsites have access to a number of facilities and are ideally situated to take advantage of all the exciting activities on offer at Nene Outdoors.

- Give climbing or archery a go: Try a new sporting challenge this summer with archery and climbing wall sessions! Held on alternate weeks throughout the summer holidays, the sessions run from 11am to 4pm and last for 45 minutes. Tickets cost £8 per person.

Discover Lakeside Farm Shop: The brand new farm shop, located next to Nene Outdoors in Ferry Meadows, stocks an exciting range of locally grown and sourced produce from the Park’s very own farm partners as well as suppliers from across the region. Pick up your summer BBQ packs, picnic items & charcoal for your day out in the Park!

Family Fun and Nature Events

- Rah Rah Theatre, Teddy Bear’s Picnic Theatre Show - July 24: Bring your favourite bear along to the Teddy Bear’s Picnic Theatre Show at 11am or 2.30pm and enjoy an exciting show full of props, puppets, songs and dancing. Aimed at children aged 2-6, it’s £10 per ticket.

- Pond Dipping – every Wednesday: Drop-in session between 12 and 3pm each Wednesday, allow visitors to spend some time pond dipping and identifying the fascinating creatures you find. There may be a wait on the day depending on the number of people attending. Meeting at the Lynch Lake pond dipping platform, this event is suitable for children aged three and over and is free to attend, however, donations are always welcomed.

- Bug Hunt - July 29 / August 17: Find out what amazing creatures make their home in the different habitats at Ferry Meadows. This event is suitable for children aged two and over and costs £2.50 per child.

- Bushcraft Sessions: Learn essential survival skills this summer at Bushcraft Sessions, aimed at children age seven and over. It’s £5.50 per child. Attend one session or book all three. August 3 (Tool Use), August 12 (Firelighting) and August 26 (Shelter Building).

Craft Workshops

- Willow Weaving Workshop - July 24: A beginner’s workshop to introduce you to the world of willow. Learn techniques you need to create three pieces of work, which could include a dragonfly, butterfly, fish or snail. Suitable for adults and children aged 16 and over, tickets are £15 each.

- Introduction to Glass Making Workshop - August 7: Design and make your own unique fused glass! During the session you will learn about the nature of glass to inform your designs and creations, explore the design process and choose from a variety of glass and other materials to make your own piece. This workshop is suitable for adults and children aged 16 and over. Tickets are £20 each.

Walking Groups

- Social Walking Group - August 2 / August 25: Join our Visitor Ranger and get to know a group of like-minded walkers, whilst enjoying our ‘East Railway’ route. This event is suitable for 12 years and over and is free to attend, but you do need to book your place on our website.

- Butterfly Walk - August 9 / August 26: Visitor Ranger Sophie will guide you through the fluttering world of butterflies as you walk around parts of Ferry Meadows looking at the butterflies found and enjoying any other wildlife you might spot around the Park. This event is suitable age 5 years and over and it’s £2.50 per person toattend.

For more details on any of our Six Weeks of Summer activities, and to book tickets, go to www.nenepark.org.uk/sixweeksofsummer.