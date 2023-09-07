News you can trust since 1948
​Share your Ferry Meadows memories this weekend

Visitors to Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows are being invited to share their memories of the park every weekend this month to help create an exhibition for all to enjoy.
By Brad Barnes
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:11 BST- 1 min read
Nene Park Trust launches its new project tomorrow (9th) and you can share your memories of the Park through words, photos and drawings, to create an exhibition that will grow throughout September.

Volunteer ‘Welcome Rangers’ will be hosting the project and will be based at the wooden cabin near the Visitor Centre from 9am-1pm every Saturday and Sunday in September to greet and chat with visitors and give them a helping hand.

For those visitors who are unable to go to the Park at weekends, they can pop into the Visitor Centre at any point during the week and leave their memories (written or copies of photos), which will then be added to the display in the cabin. Visitors can also email their memories into [email protected].

Why not share your memories of Ferry Meadows?Why not share your memories of Ferry Meadows?
    The project is part of a wider Your Community Greenspace project, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund. The overall project aims to make Ferry Meadows into an inclusive community hub. By inviting Park visitors to share their memories of this much-loved greenspace, the Trust hopes to foster a shared sense of community and pride in the Park.

    Later on this year Nene Park Trust hopes to extend the exhibition by creating a digital exhibition which can be shared more widely online.

