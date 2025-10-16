Peterborough Museum’s ‘Adventures in Time and Space’ exhibition will close in style with a special appearance from Sylvester McCoy.

Sylvester played the role of one of TV’s most famous characters for 42 episodes between 1987 and 1989. He took over the role from Colin Baker and was the final Doctor of the original series.

He has also reprised the role on a number of occasions since the show’s regeneration in 2005 and has starred in over 100 Big Finish audio plays as the Doctor.

He went onto become an accomplished performer on the stage, TV screens and well as in a large number of movies, including in films such as Dracula, King Lear,and The Hobbit.

Actor Sylvester Mccoy with His assistant Melanie (Bonnie Langford). (Photo by Avalon/Getty Images)

The special appearance will mark the final day of the hugely successful Adventures in Time and Space at Peterborough Museum.

The intimate ‘Caught in Conversation’ event will run from between 10:30am and 12:30pm with tickets available on the Peterborough Museum website.

Sylvester will be in conversation with Marcus Hearn from Doctor Who magazine, talking about his memories of starring in Doctor Who. There will also be an audience Q&A. Following this, there will be a chance to purchase signed photographs.

Also at 2pm-4pm on the final day, there will be a fan fiction writing workshop taking place to help you learn tools and techniques to help plan and write your own Doctor Who-themed fan fiction story with James McDermott of the University of East Anglia.

Tickets are available at https://peterboroughmuseum.org.uk/events/doctor-who-fan-fiction-writing-workshop.