See a huge collection of Rolls Royce and Bentley cars at Burghley House

A stunning setting for the event

The world’s largest gathering of Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars returns to the grounds of Burghley House this weekend.

​The Annual Rolls Royce Enthusiasts Club, Rally and Concours d’Elegance (to give it its full title) takes place from Friday to Sunday (June 21-23), celebrating 120 years since the first meeting of Charles Stewart Rolls and Peterborough’s Henry Royce in 1904.

Little did they know that their meeting would lead to the production of one of the most prestigious automobile brands in the world.

The Rally, now in its 10th year, offers visitors will have the chance to see the most impressive collection of Rolls Royce and Bentleys in the world – and the most in the history of the Rally. It is on course to attract almost 1,000 vehicles – including an array of Silver Ghosts including the fastest (72mg) and oldest (1913) plus Little Su – SU13 – the oldest Rolls Royce in the world built in 1907.

Visitors can also take their turn at driving the prestige brand at no additional cost.

Luxury and artisanal attractions, plus food and wine will be available to add to the ambience of the grandeur of a bygone age, with a brand new Spectre bringing things right up to date!

Some notable vintage Bentleys – over £17m of them including a Bentley Blower will be showcased, and for the first time ever a choice of the best cars will be up for auction.