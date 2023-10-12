News you can trust since 1948
Search is on for the next Peterborough Poet Laureate

The search is on to find the next brilliant wordsmith to fulfil the most unique role our city has to offer – Peterborough Poet Laureate.
By Brad Barnes
Published 13th Oct 2023, 00:00 BST- 2 min read
Malika Speaks (left) handing the title and commemorative jug over to Kat Beeton (right).Malika Speaks (left) handing the title and commemorative jug over to Kat Beeton (right).
Malika Speaks (left) handing the title and commemorative jug over to Kat Beeton (right).

The competition, held annually since 1998, is to find a local poet to hold the honorary title for one year. The role is unlike any other, and offers an opportunity to be an ambassador for the city’s poetry community.

The theme for this year’s competition is “Legend”.

Previous laureates include Toby Wood, Mark Grist, Keely Mills, Malika Speaks, Charley Genever, Clare Currie, Mixxy, and Pete Cox. The title will be handed over by the current Laureate, Kat Beeton.

Throughout the year the Poet Laureate will work with Syntax Poetry committee and the Poet Laureate Manager to make poetry part of the life of the city, chronicling special events, and celebrating the poetry community. In addition, the Laureate may be commissioned to write poems by any number of partners and across the cultural sector.

    Charley Genever, former laureate and now manager of the programme, said: “Every person who has held the title has done completely different things with it. Set up new nights, ran workshops in schools, performed all over the city, published books… the opportunities really are endless. I look back fondly over the things I got up to as laureate.

    "I really would encourage anyone reading this who has a little voice in their head saying ‘should I?’ to answer with ‘yes!’. The competition isn’t just about the title itself, it’s also about celebrating just how mega and thriving Peterborough’s poetry scene is, a chance to try something new, share your voice, make lifelong friends, and enjoy a raucous and empowering night.”

    Deadline for applications is midnight on Sunday 19th November 2023. The final will be held on Thursday 7th December in the Boizot Lounge, at the New Theatre on Broadway.

    To mark the 25th anniversary, Syntax have also commissioned a special film podcast of five former laureates in conversation, sharing stories and their experiences of their time as laureate. The film will be launched in the coming months.

    To read the full guidelines and to apply, go online to syntaxpoetryfestival.wordpress.com

