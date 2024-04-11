Sawtry Carnival's Wild West theme

Sawtry Carnival returns in June

The free-entry event, which usually attracts around 3,000 visitors, will feature more than 40 stalls selling a variety of gifts and crafts, etc, fairground rides, a food court and licensed bar plus fundraising local groups and charities, from 12pm-5pm.

There will also be live entertainment from local groups plus two live bands.

