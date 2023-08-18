The fact our only interaction with camping at that point had been throwing our sleeping bags and backpacks into our tent, didn’t seem to matter.

Nor the fact that we were, according to Google Maps, just 9 miles from home.

No, here we were in the albeit quite familiar great outdoors at Ferry Meadows, holding a huge ice cream and kicking a football around with one of her friends who had joined our little expedition.

The Lakeview campsite on the bank of Gunwade Lake at Ferry Meadows

And to be fair she had a point. It didn’t really matter where in the world we were. The sun was shining, and we were having fun without a care in the world.

For now, football and watching the world go by was a match for a Nintendo, YouTube in fact all technology. Ferry Meadows was, as it should be, alive.

Having lived in the city for 20 plus years I admit to taking Ferry Meadows for granted. It is just “there” isn’t it?

I have walked, cycled, pushed a baby buggy, and exercised a dog over the years.

Out on the water in a pedalo at Ferry Meadows

I must have explored all the paths, seen all the sights, but I had never viewed it from the water or spent the night under canvas there. Seems like I have been missing out.

We had hired one of the eight permanent bell tents, pitched on decking, at Lakeview Campsite, discreetly tucked away from the bustle of the rest of the park on the edge of Gunwade Lake – with a great view of what was going on.

A couple of benches (one undercover), a campfire pit, wash area and fixed BBQ stand completed what was on offer.

The tent was simply furnished with floor matting (note to self, bring an inflatable bed next time) and slept six, so plenty of room for just three of us, some foldout chairs, a couple of footballs and set of bats and balls.

Breakfast at the Lakeside Kitchen and Bar, next to our camp.

The central pole was decked out with LED lighting, which was ample once the sun had set.

After an hour or so of exploring (the play areas are great but were very busy), we made our way to the Nene Outdoors Watersports and Activity Centre, next to our camp, and impressive it is too.

There is everything from sailing to sailboarding, kayaking to canoeing – certain days during the holidays there is also a portable climbing wall and archery which the kids have enjoyed on other visits.

For ease, we took a pedalo and as the two youngsters had done it all before I left them to do the pedalling and enjoyed the view while they dodged a variety of other craft. Great to see people on the water – and in it, as there were open water swimmers beyond the buoys.

It was all part of the fun – as was barbecuing our burgers and toasting marshmallows on the firepit. Incidentally you can buy barbecue supplies at the gift and farm shop and get 10 per cent off while camping.

We completed our mission before the showers started, and we swapped ballgames outdoors for card games before it was lights out.

It has been years since I last camped and I had forgotten how everything is amplified. How dark it gets; how quiet it becomes; how light it gets, and so early; and the noise birds and other wildlife make. Again part of the experience.

The youngsters slept well, but the wooden floor was not kind to me! However, the thought of breakfast and a coffee at the Lakeside Kitchen and Bar – part of the water sports centre with terrific views across the lake – kept me going. And I wasn’t disappointed.

The LKB Full Meaty - 2 Grasmere Farm sausages, 2 slices of back bacon, baked beans, herb roasted tomato, flat mushroom, 2 fried eggs, hash brown and toasted bloomer – was as good as it gets.