Review: Ghost Stories - a creepy yarn with a pint and Pad thai

Ghost Stories by Candlelight - High Tide Theatre Fourth Wall Photography

Ghost Stories by Candlelight is an eerie and poetic production that is performing across the east region and popping up in all types of venues.

In Peterborough it was performed in the VIP room of the Brewery Tap. It was nice to get ready for the theatre with a yummy plate of noodles, this was an added bonus.

When you stepped into the space, the production team had created a setting that was intimate and full of candlelight with very little tech, which made you want to huddle up.

When the three talented performers began, each story and song flowed between the folklore and modern. Mentions of Beyonce and cheesy chips did make the audience giggle too, which was a light relief. It was really impressive how much the cast could create atmosphere with just the script and great performances.

After each story, you were left with a moral about today and often how problems we face are as old as time. The script by the three playwrights is full of beautiful and scary imagery and complemented each other. It was refreshing to hear these re-imaginings and it tapped into the recent popularity of ghost stories, with TV shows like the BBC’s Uncanny which felt on the button.

You might have missed it in Peterborough, but it’s touring across the region, ending at The Globe Theatre in London.

Book tickets: https://hightide.org.uk/event/ghost-stories-by-candlelight/

•A Hightide Production in association with Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Harlow Playhouse and Shakespeare’s Globe.

Director: Elayce Ismail

Written by Kelly Jones, Shamser Sinha and Nicola Werenowska