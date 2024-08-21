Return of popular locomotive to Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway delayed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The return of the Tornado has now been pushed back to October.

The return of the popular 60163 Tornado locomotive to the tracks of Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway has been delayed.

The first fires were lit last week following an extensive overhaul of the locomotive over the past couple of years but the train has now had to be pulled from the schedule with operators- the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust no longer it could reliably meets the requirements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 60163 Tornado.

The Trust confirmed: “Following a hopeful start to last week, with a warming fire lit, it has become apparent that we no longer have the time required to confidently meet our August bank holiday heritage line commitments and operate reliably.

“We had hoped to expedite the running in process by having a boiler inspector visit the engine at the end of last week, however, despite provisional agreement, it did not prove possible.

"In effect, with the necessity to cool the engine before travel, this left no time for meaningful mileage accumulation before moving to the Nene Valley Railway (NVR), leaving no contingency time to address any potential minor issues that may arise.

"This risked last minute disappointment for the NVR and its visitors; something we did not wish to occur.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 60163 Tornado.

The locomotive was due to run services across the NVR network over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 24, 25 and 26 as well as hauling The Fenman for a traditional fish and chip supper on Saturday August 24.

The locomotive will now be returning to the heritage railway from October 17 to 27. Customers will be contacted shortly with ticket options for the evening fish & chips and the driving experience

dates.

A spokesperson for NVR added: “NVR is extremely disappointed that the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust has had to again postpone the visit of Tornado but recognise that this is the result of external factors over which they have no control.

"It is the nature of steam locomotive overhauls that not everything goes to plan but we know that Tornado has a loyal and enthusiastic following and we hope that they will bear with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are keen to turn this into a positive situation for our customers and therefore the August Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday, Sunday and Monday) will be our standard steam service with the added bonus that children under the age of 15 can travel for just £1!

“We do hope you come and join us at the weekend and we look forward to finally welcoming 60163 Tornado in October.”