Popular locomotive fired up and ready for return to rails at Peterborough's Nene Valley Railway
The first fires have been lit on the popular locomotive the Tornado ahead of its return to action on Peterborough’s Nene Valley Railway.
The 60163 Tornado has been undergoing an extensive overhaul over the part couple of years- which has included the refurbishment and fitting of a new boiler, new tyres and driving wheels, new cylinders, preparation for running on the European Train Control System and many other component replacements.
In a new video released by the A1 Steam Locomotive Trust, which has been carrying out the overhaul of its locomotive, the first fires have new been laid.
Thanks to the permission of the trust, the Tornado will be returning to Nene Valley Railway on the August Bank Holiday.
Trains rides across the network can be booked for £25 each for adults and £15 for children over the Bank Holiday weekend of August 24, 25 and 26.
Tornado is a 21st century steam locomotive that steamed for the first time in 2008. It was the first main line steam locomotive built in the UK since 1960.
In just over 10 years, the engine has continued to impress, hauling Royal Trains and appearing on the big screen in Paddington 2, as well as on numerous television programmes including Top Gear.
The locomotive featured in a 2008 episode of the show in a race from London to Edinburgh between the locomotive, a Vincent Black Shadow motorcycle and a Jaguar XK120. Jeremy Clarkson travelled on board the footplate and helped to stoke the locomotive.
The Tornado is also the fastest steam engine to run since the 1960s.