Ready for fun-filled family activities at Peterborough Cathedral

Cambridge Science Centre at the Cathedral this half-term

The Cathedral provides a special focus for families, with a wide range of fun-filled activities.

A Tudor tour with Mistress Scarlett

A guide in Tudor costume as Mistress Scarlett on Saturday, October 23, at 10.30am, 12.30pm and 2.30pm

The Miss Scarlett Tudor Tour at the Cathedral this half-term

The scandalous Abbot! The poor discarded Queen! The fabulous fan vaulting! Margaret Scarlett, the wife of the famous Tudor gravedigger ‘Old Scarlett’, has all the latest gossip and she loves sharing it. Join the costumed guide for this 60 minute tour of the Cathedral’s eventful Tudor history. Suitable for all ages.

Tickets £6 per person for £20 for a group of 4, + booking fee. Children receive a free activity book.

Cambridge Science Centre activities

Cambridge Science Centre drop in from Monday, October 25, to Thursday, October 28, 10.00am until 4.00pm

The National Space Centre Star Dome at the Cathedral this half-term

Cambridge Science Centre will be hosting drop-in demonstrations of scientific wonders. The team from Cambridge offers a fantastic interactive display in which all ages can become involved in some fun learning all about the wonders of the scientific world.

On the Monday and Thursday, special demonstrations will be given. Unsupervised activities are available on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is no charge (entry to the Cathedral is by donation).

One Giant Leap Returns!

Monday 25th - Thursday 28th October at 10.00am, 12.30pm and 3.00pm each day. A 90-minute astronaut-themed activity for children, including parachuting teddy bears.

The session is inspired by the Apollo 11 moon landing. Help teddy with his astronaut training and have fun with games and crafts.

For ages 4+ but younger children could take part with support from a parent or carer.

Tickets £6 per child for the 90-minute activity session. Price includes a teddy to take home.

The National Space Centre’s inflatable star dome

Thursday, October 28, shows on the hour between 10.00am and 4.00pm

The National Space Centre in Leicester bring their amazing inflatable planetarium to the Cathedral to give tours of the night sky. Without the problem of light pollution, their presenter will help you to spot hundreds of stars and see the seasonal constellations, as well as learn about some of the myths and legends behind them.

Tickets are £7.50 per person + booking fee.

One Small Step by Peter Walker

Until Sunday, October 31

This is the last week when One Small Step, the artwork by the sculptor Peter Walker, will be on show at the Cathedral. It’s a great place to take some photos.

Opening times are from 10.00am until 4.00pm on weekdays and 12.00 noon until 3.00pm on Sundays. Check here for any changes to these times: Gallery View or Moon with a view

Whilst you are visiting, on selected dates you could either take a 15 minute ‘Gallery View’ trip up the steps to take photos from above, or a 45 minute ‘Moon with a View’ trip right up to see the view from the top of the tower.

Tickets for Gallery View are £3 per person (ages 8+ only).

Tickets for Moon with a View are £6 per person (ages 8+ only).