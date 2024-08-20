Raise a glass and a brush at bar's sip and paint event
and live on Freeview channel 276
GroupChat Motives are back at the venue on Sunday, from 2pm to 6pm, with Sip & Paint - Carnival Edition, to celebrate the vibrant spirit of Notting Hill Carnival which takes place that weekend.
This unique event will infuse the vibrant sounds of Notting Hill Carnival into an interactive and fun-filled day, complete with painting sessions, musical bingo, karaoke, and a carnival-inspired drinks menu.
Guests can immerse themselves in the electrifying sounds of Dancehall, UK Rap, Afrobeats, Reggae, and Bashment, soundtracked by GroupChat Motive cofounder Joe Boy.
It follows on from the huge success of the launch event on 28th July, where those attending enjoyed a memorable and creative experience, and is the second instalment of what promises to be an ongoing series of engaging events.
Cofounder Celine added: “We’re excited to bring a fresh and vibrant Sip & Paint event to Peterborough, blending art, music, and community. It’s more than just a day race. It’s about connecting people, celebrating culture, and making meaningful social connections in a fun and relaxed atmosphere.”
Tickets include all painting supplies, a welcome shot, and access to all games and activities on sale at www.eventbrite.co.uk (spaces are limited).