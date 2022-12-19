The refurbishment will benefit the facility’s 1068 members.

Leisure SK has completed a full refurbishment of the gym facilities at Bourne Leisure Centre thanks to a £140,000 investment from South Kesteven District Council.

The refurb has seen a complete redesign of Bourne’s Fitness Suite, and the installation of new fitness equipment in the new space. There will also be more gym consultants on hand to support members in reaching their fitness goals.

The much-anticipated works started in November 2022 and include new flooring throughout and improved decoration to enhance the entire fitness experience.

The redevelopment has also welcomed the exciting addition of a new upstairs fitness studio, increasing the number of group exercise classes available at Bourne Leisure Centre from 21 to 30 per week.

The new classes will be available from January and add to the existing timetable of Indoor Cycling, Circuits, Aerobics, Yoga, Pilates, and Body Tone, providing greater timetable flexibility for members.

Matt Chamberlain, Contract Manager for LeisureSK said: “We are delighted with the refurbishment and the new equipment and the feedback we have had from our members has been fantastic. We very much look forward to supporting our community to achieve their health and fitness goals.”

Dione, a member at Bourne Leisure Centre added: “I was amazed by the transformation of the gym. I love all the new equipment, especially the stair master and dual cable machine. The new variety of machines motivated me to try new exercises and inspired me to work on my cardiovascular endurance.”

