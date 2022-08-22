News you can trust since 1948
A parade was first held through the city centre.

Pride march attracts hundreds to Peterborough city cenre

A large and colourful pride celebration was throughout Peterborough this weekend (August 20).

By Ben Jones
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:27 pm

Celebrations began with revellers meeting in Stanley Park at 3pm before taking part in a parade through the centre city; arriving at The Green Back Yard for an evening of entertainment.

Artists performing included DJ Slinky Amy, Teddi the Drag Queen, Charlie Genevere, Gabriella and Christeen.

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: David Lowndes

Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Photo: David Lowndes

