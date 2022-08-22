Pride march attracts hundreds to Peterborough city cenre
A large and colourful pride celebration was throughout Peterborough this weekend (August 20).
By Ben Jones
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 12:27 pm
Celebrations began with revellers meeting in Stanley Park at 3pm before taking part in a parade through the centre city; arriving at The Green Back Yard for an evening of entertainment.
Artists performing included DJ Slinky Amy, Teddi the Drag Queen, Charlie Genevere, Gabriella and Christeen.
