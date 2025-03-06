Popular Yaxley Festival cancelled over lack of volunteers

The event was also cancelled in 2023.

Yaxley Festival has been cancelled for 2025 due to a lack of volunteers in the organisation team.

The festival has become an annual tradition in the village at the Middleton’s Recreation Ground since in was first held in May 2013.

The event generally featured a large number of parades, live music performances, food vendors and arts and craft stalls, all supported by Yaxley Parish Council.

The Yaxley Festival Parade through Main Street, Yaxley in 2022.

The festival even featured as one of the locations on the Peterborough Monopoly board, unveiled last year.

The latest cancellation also comes following the decision to not hold the festival in 2023 due to financial risks associated with hosting the festival which could have left volunteers liable to pay for repairs and hire costs of all of the facilities in the field was damaged.

A statement from Festival organisers said: “It is with great regret that we have to announce the cancellation of Yaxley Festival 2025. Due to a reduction in our core team of organisers, we are unable to deliver the event to the standard our community deserves.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported YaxFest over the years—our volunteers, sponsors, performers, parish council, and of course, all of you who have attended and made it such a fantastic event.”