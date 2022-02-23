Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre becomes a disco for a day
As part of its 40th anniversary celebrations, Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre will become a Time Travelling Disco on Saturday, March 12.
From 11am until 4pm, a Disco will take over the shopping centre, and visitors are invited to go along and enjoy some incredible performances and talented entertainers showcasing dancing or music trends from over the decades.
There will be a Scavenger Hunt for families, too! To get involved, customers can pick up an entry form from the customer information desk and find the #40Years0fQueensgate hashtags in various retailer windows in and around Queensgate.
Once all 10 hashtags have been found, the entry form must be returned to the customer information desk - and four lucky individuals will wina Nintendo Switch Bundle worth £400; or a Women’s goodie bundle worth £200; or a Men’s goodie bundle worth £200; or a Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser bundle worth £200.