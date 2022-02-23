Peterborough’s Queensgate Centre becomes a disco for a day

Enjoy a time travelling disco at Queensgate

From 11am until 4pm, a Disco will take over the shopping centre, and visitors are invited to go along and enjoy some incredible performances and talented entertainers showcasing dancing or music trends from over the decades.

There will be a Scavenger Hunt for families, too! To get involved, customers can pick up an entry form from the customer information desk and find the #40Years0fQueensgate hashtags in various retailer windows in and around Queensgate.