Peterborough’s historic Bronze Age site to be lit up

Flag Fen Ancient Lights Illumination Trail

The Archaeology Park will host a full Christmas light trail to wow visitors as they walk through the pre-historic parkland, blending prehistoric surroundings with traditional Yuletide activities.

The light trail, which has been made popular at nearby stately homes in recent years, invites visitors to enjoy a mystical festive journey and follow in the footsteps of our ancestors at Flag Fen.

The light trail, set within 20 acres of parkland, will feature a sparkling willow tree avenue, whilst the dry lake will come to life for the first time in 3000 years with a Bronze Age fishing boat out fishing eels! The Bronze Age Round House will sparkle with hundreds of fairy lights and is decorated with traditional holly, ivy and mistletoe and a warming hearth fire burning within.

Visitors can warm up by Yule fires outside before continuing the journey across the bridge to the mysterious Wood Henge monument – magically appearing for Yuletide this year.

Hot chocolate, mulled wine and hot food will help to keep visitors warm while they take in the stunning display in the pre-historic setting, served from our café and around the Yule fires.

And children should also keep their eyes peeled for Father Christmas along the way!

The Ancient Lights Illuminations Trail kicks off Flag Fen’s first ever pre-Christmas Festival of Yule.

Jacqui Mooney, General Manager of Flag Fen, said: “The light trail is the perfect way for families to kick-off the festive season, and allow Christmas and Flag Fen to be experienced in a memorable and breath-taking way.

“Flag Fen has always been a fantastic place for people to visit, but during winter it becomes extra special. The Ancient Lights Illuminations trail will really bring this to life and highlight the beauty and magic of its Bronze Age past.”

Flag Fen’s Ancient Lights Illuminations Trail starts on December 10 with pre-booked sessions from 4.30pm to 7.30pm each day until December 16. Each slot will have limited spaces.

Children go free. Adult tickets cost £15. Car parking will cost £10 per vehicle.