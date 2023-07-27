News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade ready to host open day

The open day will be hosted at Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade’s headquarters on Bourges Boulevard.
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade is hosting its summer open day this Sunday (July 30).

The station on Bourges Boulevard will be open from11am to 3pm offering a behind the scenes look at the country’s only volunteer fire service.

There will be a number of both new and vintage fire engines on display, a ‘have a go’ fire hose experience, a 999 blue light simulator and a raffle packed full of prizes donated from local businesses such as Smyths Toys Superstars, Double Bubble Tea House, Peterborough United and entry passes for Burghley House.

Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade station commander Anthony Gould.Peterborough Volunteer Fire Brigade station commander Anthony Gould.
    Food will be available from Peterborough-based Chef de la Maison, as well as a further range of cakes, cookies, brownies and ice cream.

    The event is free to attend and parking is available at Queensgate a few minutes walk away.

    The event will be the first since Station Commander Anthony Gould took over the role earlier this year.

    Speaking about the simulator experience, Anthony said: “It’s quite exciting if you’ve never been in a fire engine before. It’s very immersive.”

