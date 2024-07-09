Peterborough veterans invited on trip to Muckleburgh Military Collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supporting Peterborough Veterans (SPV) group organise outing

Veterans in Peterborough are invited on a trip to visit the Muckleburgh Military Collection in Norfolk.

The trip is being organised by Supporting Peterborough Veterans (SPV), and is open to veterans and their families, as well as serving members of the forces, and will take place on Wednesday, September 11.

The coach will leave from Westgate Church at 8.30am, and the coach trip will be free.

The coach will drop people off at Holt Railway Station, where anyone who wishes to travel to Sheringham by steam train can do so. The cost of the train will depend on numbers, but is expected to be prices at £10-£14.