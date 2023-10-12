Peterborough twins bring you songs from musicals and movies

​Classical Reflection will perform with Anthony White

Illuminated in the beautiful cathedral under the magnificent central tower, you can enjoy songs from Disney's Lion King, Gladiator, Lord of the Rings, Titanic, Les Miserables and many more.

Peterborough’s very own Classical Reflection have performed nationwide at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, The O2 Arena and Wembley Stadium, have been nominated for a Classic Brit Award and their album reached number 3 in the Classical Charts.

They are thrilled to be back in Peterborough performing at the cathedral with this fabulous show and are looking forward to wowing their audience with their mesmerising harmonies.

And they will be joined by award-winning film composer Anthony White.

Anthony is an multi-media film composer who has recently recorded at the famous Abbey Road Studios and has worked alongside world renowned orchestras and directors. Anthony, Naomi and Hannah performed together last year at St Paul's Cathedral for HRH Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and have some exciting projects in the pipeline. So watch this space!