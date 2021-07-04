Peterborough to Skegness bus route returns for summer holidays

The route will resume on Saturday, July 24 and provides a direct link from Peterborough to the seaside town.

The X12 bus, which will operate on weekends and bank holidays until Monday, August 30, will depart from Queensgate Bus Station in Peterborough at 9.45am and arrives in Skegness at 11:55am. The return journey departs Skegness at 5.30pm and arrives in Peterborough at 7.30pm.

The route also stops at places including: Market Deeping, Spalding Bus Station, Boston Bus Station and Wrangle Bus Station.

The X12 service

Darren Roe, managing director at Stagecoach East, said: “As the country emerges from the lockdown it’s fantastic to see people safely rediscovering English seaside destinations once again and enjoying local staycations to catch up on precious time with their family and friends.

“The X12 service provides a convenient and direct mode of travel to help local people in Peterborough safely visit one of the East Midlands’ most popular seaside destinations and enjoy the warmer weather without the worry of driving or parking.

“We look forward to seeing our passengers make the most of the new service and ask that everyone continues to follow the onboard safety guidance, practice social distancing and wear a face mask, unless exempt, on our buses.”

Tickets for the X12 service can only be purchased on the bus from the driver and are £13.50 per adult, £9 for children/concessions and £30 for a group (four people with up to two adults). Passengers are encouraged to use contactless payment options where possible.