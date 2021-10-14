Peterborough shopping centre’s Lost World soft play area to re-open in time for half term

Visitors old and new will be pleased to know that the full range of activities will be back on offer in the centre, providing a safe space for children to play, climb, slide and explore.

There are two soft play areas for younger children, a range of adventurous climbing walls and the iconic 360° volcano slide, which is visible from within the shopping centre. Older children will love the five-metre-high climbing wall at the front of the centre, which offers a safe yet exhilarating climbing experience. The climbing wall offers five climbing stations, which can be tailored to suit any age from four upwards, including grown-ups. In addition, the interactive climbing wall is the only one of its kind in Peterborough, with multiple games to choose from and varying levels. Children can even play together to defeat the game.