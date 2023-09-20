News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match

Peterborough retirement home raises hundreds for charity

One Woman's wish to remember her father, inspires her work colleagues to join her in raising money for Dementia Research
By Mark PerkinsContributor
Published 20th Sep 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jayne Perkins, a Housekeeping Assistant at Cathedral Green Court - Independent Living on Crawthorne Road in Peterborough, lost her father to Dementia in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

She was inspired to raise some money for Dementia Research by doing a Memory Walk in memory of him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, unlike previous years, there was not one being held in Peterborough this year, so she decided she would do one herself. Just 6 miles around the Nene Park lakes. Her work colleagues found out what she wanted to do and, because it was such a good cause were happy to walk with her.

Jayne (3rd from right) and her colleagues.Jayne (3rd from right) and her colleagues.
Jayne (3rd from right) and her colleagues.
Most Popular

    The walk took place on Saturday, 16th September with Jayne and her colleagues, Darryl Cook - Handyman, Tracey Britton - Court Manager, and fellow Housekeeping Assistants Heather Searson, Carol Johnson and Kerima Aouini. They set off at 10am and eventually finished after completing over 8 miles.

    Between them, their families and friends, and the owners who reside at Cathedral Green Court, they have raised over £700 for Dementia UK.

    'It won't bring my dad back, but if it can help other families then it was worth every step.', said Jayne.

    Related topics:PeterboroughDementia