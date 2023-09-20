Peterborough retirement home raises hundreds for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jayne Perkins, a Housekeeping Assistant at Cathedral Green Court - Independent Living on Crawthorne Road in Peterborough, lost her father to Dementia in 2020 during the COVID pandemic.

She was inspired to raise some money for Dementia Research by doing a Memory Walk in memory of him.

However, unlike previous years, there was not one being held in Peterborough this year, so she decided she would do one herself. Just 6 miles around the Nene Park lakes. Her work colleagues found out what she wanted to do and, because it was such a good cause were happy to walk with her.

Jayne (3rd from right) and her colleagues.

The walk took place on Saturday, 16th September with Jayne and her colleagues, Darryl Cook - Handyman, Tracey Britton - Court Manager, and fellow Housekeeping Assistants Heather Searson, Carol Johnson and Kerima Aouini. They set off at 10am and eventually finished after completing over 8 miles.

Between them, their families and friends, and the owners who reside at Cathedral Green Court, they have raised over £700 for Dementia UK.