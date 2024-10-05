Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough has also been named the fourth best activity holiday in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough has been named the best bird-watching destination in the UK.

The city has further been named the fourth best location in the UK for an activity holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The title has been bestowed by outdoor experts Go Outdoors.

Ferry Meadows is among the best places for bird watching in Peterborough. Credit: Nene Park/ Richard_Mortlock.

In order to come up with the scores. the number of bird-watching trails of an area was sourced and calculated per 100,000 of each population.

Peterborough came out with a score of 9.5 bird watching trails per 100,000 people and a total of 334 bird species.

Among the city’s best trails for bird watching trails are Ferry Meadows, Caster and Water Newton Circular, River Nene Circular and Crown Lakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough beat off competition from places such as York, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Sheffield.

There was further recognition for the city, which saw it rated fourth for the best places to take an activity holiday, coming in behind Sheffield, Cambridge and Milton Keynes.

This conclusion was drawn from taking 40 cities and towns across England and Wales, looking at the most populated locations and then searching various accommodations available in each location, including hotels, apartments and holiday homes, recording the number of 4-star and upwards-rated properties for each accommodation type .

This was then combined with d the average temperature (ºC) during each month for each location and then calculated the average annual temperature and rainfall amount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go Outdoors then created an index using these factors, giving each location a normalised score out of 10 for each factor before averaging each location’s scores out of 10 to show the best destinations for hobby trips.