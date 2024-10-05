Peterborough named best bird-watching destination in the UK
Peterborough has been named the best bird-watching destination in the UK.
The city has further been named the fourth best location in the UK for an activity holiday.
The title has been bestowed by outdoor experts Go Outdoors.
In order to come up with the scores. the number of bird-watching trails of an area was sourced and calculated per 100,000 of each population.
Peterborough came out with a score of 9.5 bird watching trails per 100,000 people and a total of 334 bird species.
Among the city’s best trails for bird watching trails are Ferry Meadows, Caster and Water Newton Circular, River Nene Circular and Crown Lakes.
There was further recognition for the city, which saw it rated fourth for the best places to take an activity holiday, coming in behind Sheffield, Cambridge and Milton Keynes.
This conclusion was drawn from taking 40 cities and towns across England and Wales, looking at the most populated locations and then searching various accommodations available in each location, including hotels, apartments and holiday homes, recording the number of 4-star and upwards-rated properties for each accommodation type .
This was then combined with d the average temperature (ºC) during each month for each location and then calculated the average annual temperature and rainfall amount.
Go Outdoors then created an index using these factors, giving each location a normalised score out of 10 for each factor before averaging each location’s scores out of 10 to show the best destinations for hobby trips.