Peterborough Lido to open this weekend

The Lido will open again on Saturday

Now in its 86th year, staff have been sprucing up the historic attraction in readiness for visitors when it opens to the public on Saturday (April 2).

While the weather this weekend is set to be colder than the past few weeks, the opening of the outdoor pool will see crowds of people turning up for their first dip of the year.

A Vivacity spokesman said: “Every year we get requests to extend the season and open our doors earlier. Last year we opened for the Easter holidays and it was a huge success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lido will open again on Saturday

“Although the current forecast seems to have turned a little cooler, we are hopeful for another sunny Easter holiday to give us all a kick start into summer. Of course the pools at the Lido are heated, so no matter the weather you can still enjoy a fabulous outdoor swim – we can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

Vivacity have introduced extra early morning sessions in response to customer feedback. With lots of people enjoying a swim before heading off to work, the doors will now be open from 7am, four days a week. From the end of May, when the evenings are lighter they will also stay open until 8.30pm twice a week.

Customers are advised to book online to avoid disappointment, timetables can be viewed on the vivacity website and sessions will be available to pre-book from today (March 29) by visiting vivacity.org/lido.

The Lido will open again on Saturday

The Lido will open again on Saturday

The Lido will open again on Saturday

The Lido will open again on Saturday

The Lido will open again on Saturday