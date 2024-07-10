Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough Lido has been forced to close due to an issue.

Peterborough Lido is expected to reopen on Thursday morning (July 11).

The swimming pool has had to close due to an “issue in the plant room” according to operators Vivacity that has been ongoing since Sunday (July 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vivacity, which runs the pool, has confirmed that a replacement part has now arrived and engineers are working hard to fit it and reopen the pool for the morning swim session.

The pool at Vivacity Premier Fitness in Hampton is also expected to reopen on Thursday but late in the afternoon.