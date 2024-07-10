Peterborough Lido expected to reopen following 'plant room' issue
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Peterborough Lido has been forced to close due to an issue.
Peterborough Lido is expected to reopen on Thursday morning (July 11).
The swimming pool has had to close due to an “issue in the plant room” according to operators Vivacity that has been ongoing since Sunday (July 7).
Vivacity, which runs the pool, has confirmed that a replacement part has now arrived and engineers are working hard to fit it and reopen the pool for the morning swim session.
The pool at Vivacity Premier Fitness in Hampton is also expected to reopen on Thursday but late in the afternoon.
The pool has been closed while a new part is also delivered and fitted.